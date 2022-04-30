Plea has been filed in the Supreme Court demanding a court-monitored Special Probe Team (SIT) to conduct a free and impartial investigation of the facts surrounding the demolition of multiple properties in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh

Following the violent incident on April 10, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court demanding a court-monitored Special Probe Team (SIT) to conduct a free and impartial investigation of the facts surrounding the demolition of multiple properties in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

The petitioners claim that the involved authorities’ carelessness and inaction sparked the violence, which targeted the current petitioners’ businesses, homes, and enterprises by illegally and arbitrarily running bulldozers on their lands. As a result, Raziya Mansoori and others filed a petition seeking compensation and the reconstruction of the petitioners’ residences and businesses.

Advocate Adeel Ahmed, who filed the petition on behalf of the petitioners, urged the court to establish a SIT to conduct a thorough investigation of the case and to take strict action against officials of the State machinery who were involved in the illegal demolition of the petitioners’ properties.

According to the appeal, stone-pelting and arson were reported in three locations of Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone during Ram Navami processions on April 10, and up to 80 persons were arrested.

As a result, the petitioner requested that the factum be investigated by a court-monitored SIT led by a retired Judge of the Court.

The petitioners have also asked the court to order the respondents to reconstruct their homes, shops, and other businesses, which they claim were demolished illegally and arbitrarily by the respondents following communal violence on April 10 in parts of Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, and to pay compensation to the petitioners.

“Issue a writ of continuous mandamus or any other appropriate writ or orders to the respondents to protect the rights of Petitioners who are victims of communal violence under articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution of India,” the petitioners demanded.

They also asked the court to issue an order prohibiting the respondents, their agents, assignees, and anyone acting on their behalf from demolishing any more of the Petitioners’ homes and properties in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, where they are suspected of being involved in the violence.