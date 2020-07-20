On Monday, SC asked the UP government to consider adding a former apex court judge and a retired police offer in the inquiry committee. It is your duty to uphold law and order in the state, Supreme Court told the Uttar Pradesh government.

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter is being probed by an inquiry committee. On Monday, SC asked the UP government to consider adding a former apex court judge and a retired police offer in the inquiry committee.

The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to reconstitute the inquiry committee as per the directions of the apex court.

The UP government said that a retired Supreme Court judge and a retired police officer will be included in the reconstituted panel.

Supreme Court is hearing two petitions seeking a high-level inquiry into gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter.

Even police have fundamental rights, Lawyer Harish Salve, told the court. He appears for UP DGP. He also pointed out the fact that the gangster had slaughtered eight police officers.

The bench led by CJI S A Bobde said that they are appalled at the fact that such a person was released on bail despite all he has done. This is a clear failure. The bench asked for a clear report of all those orders.

To become a part of the inquiry committee, the bench said, it cannot spare a sitting top court judge.

Appearing for Uttar Pradesh, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, sought some time to take instruction and get back to the court on the issue.

On July 3, shortly after midnight, bullets were fired from rooftops in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were going to arrest Dubey. All the policemen present there were ambushed in the firing.

