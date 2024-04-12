Scan For Scam : DMK Issues 'Ji Pay' Mocking BJP In Tamil Nadu

A day following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extensive Lok Sabha poll campaign in Tamil Nadu, where he called for the defeat of the DMK, posters have mysteriously appeared across various parts of the State, launching a unique campaign against Modi.

What is Ji Pay?

These posters feature a photo of Modi accompanied by the words ‘Ji Pay,’ a play on the popular e-wallet GPay. In Tamil Nadu, ‘Ji’ is commonly used to refer to members of the Sangh Parivar, who use the honorific ‘ji’ (Hindi) while addressing others.

How Does Ji Pay Work?

The posters encourage people to scan a QR code to uncover a scam. Upon scanning the code with their smartphones, viewers are directed to a video detailing the alleged electoral bond “scam” and other similar fraudulent activities.

Notably, no political party, organization, or individual has claimed responsibility for these posters. Given the DMK’s consistent accusations against Modi regarding the electoral bond “scam,” some observers speculate that the party or its supporters may be behind the campaign.