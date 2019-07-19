Scarlett Keeling death case: The Bombay High Court on Friday awarded a 10-year jail term to Samson D’Souza who was convicted in the Scarlett Keeling’s murder case. As per the reports Samson D’Souza was held guilty in 2008 British teenager Scarlett Keeling’s murder happened in Goa. The verdict was pronounced by a bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Prithviraj Chavan who held Samson D’Souza guilty under sections 328, 354, 304 (ii), 201 of the IPC and Section 8(II) of the Goa Children’s Act.

D’Souza was found guilty for culpable homicide, drugging and sexually assaulting Keeling. The investigating agencies had recovered the victim’s body on Anjuna beach in Goa.

Defence lawyer Shailendra Bhobe pleaded D’Souza is the lone earning member of his family, who takes care of a 12-year-old daughter and his wife. He said D’Souza has already served six-and-a-half months behind bars while the probe and trial were underway. Defence said the accused has no other criminal record or in the 11-years when the trial was underway. Lawyer Bhobe informed the court that D’Souza has been working and earning as a scuba diver, since he came out of jail, to take care of the livelihood of his family.

“He has been a scuba diver. He is improving himself. He is also teaching scuba diving. There are levels one has to learn and he is constantly improving,” Bhobe added, when Justice Chavan interrupted him to ask, “Was he aware of this art in 2008?” Bhobe explained that D’Souza took up the skill as a matter of reform, in recent years.

Prosecution lawyer Ejaz Khan in his turn said pointed the Goa Children’s Act, under whose section D’Souza was found guilty, to demand the life imprisonment for the D’Souza. Rest of the IPC sections, under which D Souza has been charged, have a maximum punishment of 10 years. Khan also scrapped defense’s arguments saying it is wrong to say that the act was not cruel.

