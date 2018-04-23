Senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader, Ramashish, claimed that it was the Britishers who came up with the caste system to divide the Hindus of India. He also said that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was never against Hinduism and claimed that his views are being distorted to spread hatred among various sections of the Hindu community.

Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar never wanted to polarise the Hindu masses in the name of caste, rather it was the British rulers who drafted the word ‘scheduled castes’ and sowed the seed of division among Hindus of India, believes Ramashish, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader. He further claimed that the progress of the country is directly proportionate to the progress of Hindus of the nation. Ramashish made a string of bold claims while addressing a massive horde of RSS workers in Lucknow.

“A dangerous game plan of dividing the Hindu community is underway nowadays. Views of Babasaheb Ambedkar are being distorted and presented in such a manner so as to spread hatred among various sections of the Hindu community,” said Ramashish. The RSS organisational secretary and coordinator of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was speaking at a Sangh event at Jai Jagat Park, LDA Colony, Kanpur Road in Lucknow, UP.

Ramashish further explained that BR Ambedkar was never against the Hinduism and it was his love for Hindus that he converted to Buddhism. “Babasaheb was not against Hinduism. But he was against the caste system. He converted to Buddhism, and not Islam or Christianity, because Buddhism is also a part of the Hindu religion. India is the land of Lord Buddha. All Buddhists, be they from Japan, China or Sri Lanka, come to India to visit various places associated with Lord Buddha,” he added.

The RSS leader suggested the thousands of swayamsevaks in the gathering to read the autobiography of Bhimrao Ambedkar to understand his views on Hinduism. “There was no caste system in India (earlier). It was the British rulers who drafted the word scheduled caste and divided the Hindu community,” asserted Ramashish. Later, he went on to say that India’s development is directly connected to Hindus of the country.

