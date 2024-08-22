In a troubling development from Badlapur, Maharashtra, allegations have emerged against a local school and police force concerning their handling of a sexual assault case involving two young girls. The family of one of the victims claims that the school dismissed crucial medical evidence and that local authorities intimidated them while investigating the case.

Key Allegations and Developments

Dismissal of Medical Reports: According to a family member, the school principal and staff dismissed medical reports confirming sexual assault. They reportedly suggested that the injuries observed could be attributed to bicycle riding or other external causes, despite the clear evidence of assault. Delayed and Altered Police Actions: The family alleges that police response was sluggish and inefficient. After reporting the case on August 16, they faced a 12-hour delay in filing the FIR, with intervention from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders necessary to expedite the process. The family also claims that their statements were altered in the FIR and that they endured lengthy waits at the hospital and police station. Intimidation and Coercion: The family accuses police officials of threatening them to prevent participation in public protests. They allege that a police officer even attempted to coerce them into writing a statement against participating in protests, despite the family not initiating the demonstrations. Cover-Up Allegations: A woman police officer is accused of holding a secret meeting with school management to obscure the details of the assault. The officer allegedly dismissed the family’s claims and downplayed the severity of the situation, ignoring the corroborating medical evidence. Public Outcry and Protest: The mishandling of the case triggered significant public unrest in Badlapur on August 20. Protesters vandalized the school and disrupted local train services, reflecting widespread frustration with the authorities’ response.

Family’s Demands and Legal Proceedings

The victim’s family is demanding capital punishment for the accused, asserting that it is crucial for deterring future crimes. They also seek accountability from the school’s principal and staff, whom they hold responsible for failing to safeguard the students and adequately address the incident.

On August 22, the Bombay High Court criticized the police for their delayed actions, noting that significant progress only occurred after public pressure.

The ongoing case underscores severe issues related to the handling of sexual assault cases, raising questions about institutional accountability and the effectiveness of law enforcement and educational institutions in addressing such serious allegations.