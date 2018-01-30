In a cringe-worthy statement, a Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher has slut shamed Nirbhaya, who had died after being brutally gangraped by a group of men in a Delhi bus five years ago. The teacher has blamed the victim for going out late at night with a boy who was not her husband. /she added that a person's safety is their own hands,

It has been 5 years since the Nirbhaya gangrape case rocked the country, but the departed soul continues to receive lashing for venturing out late at night with a boy on that fateful night of December 16. What is shocking is that even educated people can’t restrain themselves from making nasty comments against the girl who is not there in the world to even defend herself. In a cringe-worthy statement, a biology teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Raipur has said that Nirbhaya could have saved herself had she not gone out so late in the night.

“What happened with Nirbhaya was wrong, but had she not gone out late she could have saved herself,” Ms Shankhwar told news agency ANI. She further added that a person’s safety was in their own hands and she was only concerned about the welfare of her students. “I saw Class 11 students outside at 8:30 PM and suggested they go home. A person’s safety is in their own hands,” she added. “I instruct girls according to Kendriya Vidyalaya code of conduct. Parents should ensure that their children at least wear the school uniform properly. I have objected and pointed out at girl students for wearing lipstick at times,” she further said.

The biology teacher was earlier accused of ‘mentally harassing’ female students for wearing makeup, short dresses, and conduct. When the students filed a complaint against her, the principal did not take it as seriously. The girls then recorded her cringe-worthy counselling sessions where she would indulge in slut-shaming and make inappropriate comments. “Ladki dikha rahi hai matlab ladke samajhte hai ki wo chah rahi hai. Iska chalchalan kharab hai,” she allegedly said in one of the audio clips.