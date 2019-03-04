In view of indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan troops, the authorities have ordered closure of all schools along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts. All school examinations have also been suspended. People alleged that they are not educated enough to teach their children at their homes.

Schools along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir remained shut for the seventh consecutive day as authorities ordered their closure for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure as India and Pakistan are exchanging heavy gunfire. The authorities have shut schools in Poonch and Rajouri districts and most of the people have left their places.

Mohammed Rafiq, a resident of Ajote, Poonch alleged that schools have been shut down for many days now, few exams have also been cancelled and firing from the Pakistani side is going on.

Mohammed Rafiq, a resident of Ajote, Poonch: Schools have been shut down for many days now, few exams have also been cancelled; firing from the Pakistani side is going on. What do we do? We are not educated enough to even teach our kids at home. #JammuAndKashmir

He also alleged that they are not enough educated to teach their children at home. They said that the government should be clear about the situation.

Most people with their families have been forced to come to the plains on nearly a dozen occasions in last two months, and the education of their children have been severely affected by the growing skirmishes.

Last week, India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated.

However, Pakistan also claimed that it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot. Later, Pakistan released the pilot as a goodwill gesture.

