Schools across the state are set to reopen from November 2. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced it while speaking to the collectors through Spandana video conference and directed them that the schools will be reopened following Covid-19 guidelines.

Taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, CM instructed the education department to design the academic calendar and come up with strict SOPs. Being shut for more than five months since march owing to a nationwide lockdown, the Government has decided to reopen schools in a limited manner. Schools will function for half-day for the entire month of November, and they will be sent homes after having midday meals.

The state government has also decided to conduct classes on alternative days for the students. Classes 1, 3,5,7,9 will have classes one day, whereas 2,4,6,8 will have classes on the next day. Schools above 750 students will have two working days per class per week, and schools with less than 750 students will have three working days per week. Hand sanitation and physical distancing will be made mandatory in the schools. Students will be divided into small sections to prevent congestion in classrooms.

Speaking further, CM said that all these guidelines would be implemented in November. Further decisions will be taken in December, depending on the situation. CM also added that there would be online classes provided to children who cannot attend school.

