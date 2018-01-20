Union minister Satyapal Singh has outrightly rejected the Darwin's theory of evolution and has claimed that the theory is scientifically wrong. He added that the theory has found no mention in ancestral writings or popular Nana-Nani tales and thus should not be taught in schools and colleges. Charles Darwin evolved the scientific theory in the 19th century.

Union minister Satyapal Singh on Friday defied science as he outrightly rejected the Darwin’s theory of evolution. Also the Minister of State for Human Resource and development, Satyapal Singh claimed that Darwin’s theory of evolution has found no mention in our ancestral tales or popularly known as Nana-Nani tales. Humans appeared on the earth in the form of Humans and did not transform from apes as postulated by Darwin. He added that the theory is scientifically wrong and should be not taught in schools and colleges.

“No person has ever mentioned in writing or in our Nana-Nani tales, that he (Darwin) went anywhere into the jungles and witnessed an ape transform into a human. This has not been written anywhere. Darwin’s story is scientifically wrong so we should not be teaching that in our schools or colleges. Humans appeared on Earth as humans, right from the beginning and man will always remain a man,” he said. Satyapal Singh added; “You might not be knowing, but our scientists abroad have proved this wrong at least 35 years ago.”

The IPS officer turned politician attended the All India Vedic Conference and also made a visit at Police Public School in Maharashtra where he interacted with school teachers and students. Darwin theory of Evolution states that complex creatures like Humans evolve from more simplistic ancestors naturally over time. In a nutshell, as random genetic mutations occur within an organism’s genetic code, the beneficial mutations are preserved because they aid survival – a process known as “natural selection.” These beneficial mutations are passed on to the next generation. Charles Darwin evolved the theory in the 19th century.