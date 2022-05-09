Scindia expressed anguish over the incident and said that there is no tolerance for such behaviour and that appropriate action will be taken after the investigation.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today said that he will personally investigate the matter where the staff of Indigo airlines allegedly barred a family with an adolescent child with special needs from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport on Saturday.

Scindia expressed anguish over the incident and said that there is no tolerance for such behaviour and that appropriate action will be taken after the investigation. The aviation minister said in a tweet, “There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken.”

A social media post on Sunday alleged that Indigo airlines staff at the Ranchi airport barred a family with an adolescent child with special needs from boarding their flight after citing flight safety concerns and threatening them that they would not be allowed to be on the flight unless the child becomes “normal.” The social media post read, “The Indigo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight. That he was a risk to other passengers. That he would have to become ‘normal’ before he could be travel-worthy.”

Meanwhile, issuing a clarification over the incident the airline issued a statement saying, “In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 07 as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail.”