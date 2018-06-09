PM Modi left for China to attend the 2-day long 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This 18th edition of SCO will be India's first participation in the summit as a full-time member of the organisation. India, along with Pakistan had become a full-time member during Astana summit in June 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for China to attend the 2-day long 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. On Friday PM Modi had posted a message on his official Facebook account stating the agenda of his visit. The message read, “the SCO has a rich agenda for cooperation, ranging from fighting terrorism, separatism, and extremism to promoting cooperation in connectivity, commerce, customs, law, health, and agriculture; protecting the environment and mitigating disaster risk, and fostering people-to-people relations.”

This 18th edition of SCO will be India’s first participation in the summit as a full-time member of the organisation. India, along with Pakistan had become a full-time member during Astana summit in June 2017.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping apart from holding meetings with various other participating leaders.

#Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for China's #Qingdao, he will be attending the SCO Summit & will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi. pic.twitter.com/OqeA7kNztR — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More