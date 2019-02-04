A case of two-wheeler stolen from outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence has been registered by the Delhi Police. The complainant was identified as Amit Kumar, who works in the Delhi CMO as a special assistant. After receiving the complaint, the Delhi police registered the case under IPC section 379 and probe is underway.

The Delhi Police has received a complaint of two-wheeler stolen from outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. According to the reports, the scooter belonged to Delhi Chief Minister office’s employee. The Delhi CMO reportedly said that this is the 2nd incident of theft which has come to light in last three days. The reports suggest that around 6:30 pm on Sunday the police received a call about the theft and later the filed the case. After being informed, police officers rushed to the spot and registered the matter. The complainant was identified as Amit Kumar, who works in the camp office as a special assistant.

The Deputy commissioner of police (north) Nupur Prasad briefed the media about the incident saying that probe is underway and the investigating officers are checking CCTV footages from the vicinity to track the accused. A case has been lodged under IPC section 379 and police will nab the thief soon.

A police officer told the media that on February 1, someone broke the glass of a party worker’s car and stolen valuables and some important documents, while the second incident happened on Sunday in which a scooter has been stolen. The investigation in both the cases is on but no clue has been found yet in any of these cases.

Earlier, in 2017, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s blue WagonR car was stolen from outside the Delhi secretariat, which Delhi Police had found from Ghaziabad but no suspect was arrested.

