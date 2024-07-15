Scrutiny Intensifies Over Disability Claims of IAS Officers

In light of recent allegations against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar for submitting false disability certificates to secure her position, questions have also emerged regarding another former bureaucrat’s selection under the disability criteria. Abhishek Singh, a 2011 batch IAS officer who resigned last year to pursue a career in acting, faces criticism after videos of him dancing and working out went viral on social media.

Critics have questioned the legitimacy of Singh’s claim to a locomotor disability, which he used to avail concessions in the UPSC selection process. The viral videos prompted calls for greater transparency and accountability in the bureaucratic selection process.

Responding to the allegations, Singh defended himself on social media, attributing the criticism to his support for reservations. “Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to. Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me. They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation,” Singh stated in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He claimed that since he began advocating for reservations, he has been targeted by anti-reservationists who question his caste and career achievements.

वैसे तो मुझे किसी आलोचना से कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता, पर ये मेरे जीवन काल में पहली बार है जब मैं अपने आलोचकों को जवाब दे रहा हूँ। और वो इसलिए क्योंकि मेरे हज़ारो समर्थक मुझसे कह रहे हैं कि आप जवाब दें नहीं तो हमारा मनोबल टूट जाएगा।अतः ये मेरा नैतिक कर्तव्य है कि मैं सच्चाई सामने… pic.twitter.com/e1rwB3H02R — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishek_asitis) July 13, 2024

“I have done social work through my initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement without government help. I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that. If you think you have talent, stop trying for government jobs and excel in business, sports, or acting. There is no reservation there,” Singh emphasized that his accomplishments were a result of hard work and perseverance, not reservations. “I move on the strength of my talent, confidence, and courage, not in anyone’s favour.” He highlighted his social work initiatives, such as United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement, which he said were achieved without government assistance. Singh also reiterated his belief that government job reservations should reflect the population’s composition and encouraged individuals to excel in business, sports, or acting, where there are no reservations.

In a separate controversy, Puja Khedkar has faced backlash for using a siren on her private Audi and demanding privileges not typically afforded to junior officers. The 2023-batch IAS officer is now under more severe scrutiny for allegedly claiming false disabilities in an affidavit submitted to the UPSC. Khedkar declared herself visually and mentally impaired but refused to undergo mandatory medical tests to verify her claims.

The Centre has formed a one-member committee to investigate the allegations against Khedkar. Sources indicate that if found guilty, Khedkar could face dismissal and potential criminal charges for hiding facts and misrepresentation.

