The plasma donation portal developed by SCSC (donateplasma.scsc.in) last week for Hyderabad and running successully was replicated and launched in Pune City (puneplasma.in) today by Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Uddhav Thackeray in presence of Deputy CM Sri Ajit Pawar, Pune City Police Commissioner Sri Venkatesham, IPS., Pune Div Commissioner Sri Deepak Mhaisekar, IAS., and several IAS, IPS and Senior officers during the Pune Council meeting.

Prior to the launch, SCSC which is a successful collaboration model between Police, Industry and Society was explained to Police Commissioner to consider its replication in Pune City!

Sri VC Sajjanar, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and Chairman of SCSC said that the donate plasma.scsc.in portal is helping connect donors and recipients on one platform and till date more than 100 donors and 400 registered on the link and about 100 patients were transfused with plasma donated by donors registered through app and Covid Control Room of Cyberabad.

He said, after successful implementation of this at Hyderabad, replicating this to Pune City was a pride moment for Cyberabad Police and SCSC and all the support will be extended by SCSC in making the city adopt to this portal for benefit of citizens in need. He mentioned that all the support will be extended if any such requests come from any other States!

He appreciated efforts of Krishna Yedula, Gen Secretary in quickly stepping up to the current need of such a portal to fight the Corona pandemic.

Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC during the launch event at Pune, expressed thanks to Pune Administration for adopting this online portal based on success story in Hyderabad.

He suggested that not only Pune City, it can be extended to entire State.