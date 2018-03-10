Due to a scuffle between two Nigerian groups in Mehrauli area of South Delhi, 1 person was killed on Friday night, March 9. According to police the victim identified as Harry was stabbed near Chattarpur Mandir as he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. After stabbing, all the assailants fled from the scene. Police claimed that the victim was residing in a rented accommodation in Rajpur Khurd village in Mehrauli.

Due to a scuffle between two Nigerian groups in Mehrauli area of South Delhi, a 30-year-old African origin man was stabbed to death on Friday night, March 9. According to police the victim identified as Harry was stabbed near Chattarpur Mandir as he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. After stabbing, all the assailants fled from the scene. The victim, Harry after being injured, sat on a bench of a tea stall near the mandir. Looking at his condition, a passerby made a call to the police and gave substantial information.

Police claimed that the victim was residing in a rented accommodation in Rajpur Khurd village in Mehrauli. The reason behind the clash is yet to discover. According to a report published by the national daily, Indian Express, the DCP os south, Mr Romil Baaniya said, “From the facts and inquiry so far..two group of Nigerians fought with each other last night .. one suspect (a Nigerian) has been categorically identified by injured, has been detained and is being interrogated..names of others have been shared by the injured…police is on a look out for them.”

Delhi: 1 killed after clash between two groups of Nigerian nationals in Chhatarpur area. 1 accused detained by Police. — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2018

ALSO READ: Nigeria becomes a new attraction for Indian pharma firms



In October 2017, 2 groups of Nigerians clashed with each other inside a hospital in south Delhi. Soon after the violent incident, the hospital staff locked themselves up in a toilet in order to safeguard them. The hospital staff said that a scuffle started soon after 3 injured Nigerian persons got down from an auto at the entrance of the nursing home. Another incident of violence took place in yesteryear when 4 Nigerian pupils were attacked by a group of Greater Noida residents who took out a candle-light march yesterday after a 17-year-old boy Manish died last week in the NSG Black Cats Enclave due to a suspected drug overdose.

ALSO READ: Caught on Cam: Another incident of African man beaten by neighbours in South Delhi

ALSO READ: Nigeria to intensify fight against Boko Haram: President Muhammadu Buhari

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App