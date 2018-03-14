Gujarat Assembly turned into a fight club on Wednesday after the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs started slapping and kicking each other during the Question Hour. The whole scenario went so bad that Speaker Rajendra Trivedi had to adjourn the House for fifteen minutes.

Gujarat Assembly turned into a fight club on Wednesday after the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs started slapping and kicking each other during the Question Hour. The whole scenario went so bad that Speaker Rajendra Trivedi had to adjourn the House for fifteen minutes. The entire disruption took a filthy turn when one of the MLA broke a microphone and hurled it at one of the members. As per reports, the brawl began after Deputy Chief minister Nitin Patel raised a point and Congress MLA Vikram Madaam sought to speak with respect to the point but was not allowed by the Speaker.

After being disallowed by the Speaker, Congress MLA Vikram Maadam was suspended by the Speaker to commence the ruckus. Following it, Congress MLA Amrish Der began speaking in his support and was immediately warned by the Speaker not to make any comments supporting Madaam. Suddenly, BJP MLA Jagdish Panchal passed some remarks that agitated Der and he rushed towards the Well of the House. Being supported by Congress MLA Pratap Dudhat, they broke the mike and hurled it towards Panchal. After this, Speaker suspended Dudhat for the entire session and Der for the day.

Panchal later told that his comments were not directed towards Der. The House was adjourned by the Speaker for 15 minutes. At this point, both the parties started abusing each other and exchanged blows in the House. Suddenly, Der, who was suspended for the day entered the building from another gate and attacked a BJP MLA from behind. The Der then was surrounded by BJP MLAs who shoved him down and kicked and punched Der. A report has been filed against the MLAs of both parties.

ALSO READ: Lawyer files complaint after spotting CBSE class 12 answer sheets in Delhi Metro

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: BJP will not impose beef ban in Tripura as large section consumes it: Senior leader Sunil Deodhar

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App