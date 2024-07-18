Seattle Police Officer Fired Over Insensitive Comments Following Tragic Death of Indian Student; Find Complete Details

A Seattle police officer, Officer Daniel Auderer, has been terminated from the Seattle Police Department after making insensitive remarks and laughing following the tragic death of 23-year-old Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, who was fatally struck by a speeding police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave.

The incident occurred on January 23 last year when Officer Dave was responding to a drug overdose call, driving at speeds exceeding 119 kmph. Kandula was crossing the street and was thrown 100 feet upon impact with the police patrol vehicle. The incident, captured on bodycam footage, revealed disturbing remarks from Officer Daniel Auderer, who was heard laughing and making callous comments shortly after the fatal collision.

In the footage released by the Seattle Police Department, Auderer was recorded saying, “Uh, I think she went up on the hood, hit the windshield, and then when he hit the brakes, flew off the car… But she is dead.” Following these remarks, Auderer laughed audibly for about four seconds. He was also heard saying, “Yeah, just write a check. Just, yeah (laughter). USD 11,000. She was 26, anyway. She had limited value.” When asked at an Office of Police Accountability interview about his comments that Kandula had “limited value”, Auderer claimed he was “ridiculing the city attorneys who would be tasked with litigating a potential wrongful death lawsuit.”

When questioned about his comments during an Office of Police Accountability interview, Auderer claimed he was mocking potential city attorneys who might handle a wrongful death lawsuit. However, Interim Chief Sue Rahr condemned Auderer’s words, acknowledging the profound pain inflicted on Kandula’s family and the severe damage caused to public trust in the police force. “cannot be erased. The actions (of) this individual police officer have brought shame on the Seattle Police Department and our entire profession, making the job of every police officer more difficult,” Rahr said

In an internal email seen by PTI, Interim Chief Sue Rahr condemned Auderer’s words, acknowledging the deep pain inflicted on Kandula’s family and the damage caused to public trust. “For me to allow the officer to remain on our force would only bring further dishonour to the entire department. For that reason, I am going to terminate his employment,” Rahr stated in the mail, emphasizing the breach of public trust inherent in Auderer’s remarks.”There is no doubt that the named officer’s cruel comments and callous laughter about the tragic death caused deep pain to Ms Kandula’s family, but also immeasurable damage to the public trust of police in the Seattle community, across the nation, and around the world.”

“Our government gives police officers the authority to deprive people of their liberty and in the most extreme circumstances, their life,” Rahr said

Rahr underscored the broader implications of Auderer’s conduct, stating, “This authority rests on the public’s trust that officers will demonstrate respect for the sanctity of human life. The officer’s laughter and callous comments about the “limited value” of Ms. Kandula’s life displayed a cruel mockery of the sanctity of her life. That is a betrayal of that sacred trust. Not only did his comments irrevocably break the public’s trust in the officer, individually, but they caused extreme damage to the public’s trust in the entire Seattle Police Department,”

The termination of Auderer comes amidst international attention and diplomatic scrutiny over the incident, highlighting the critical need for accountability and sensitivity in law enforcement. While the King County Prosecutor’s Office opted not to pursue criminal charges against Officer Dave, citing insufficient evidence under Washington State law, the incident has underscored ongoing concerns about police conduct and accountability in Seattle and beyond.

“It is the responsibility of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review all available evidence relating to the case involving Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave and the January 2023 collision death of Jaahnavi Kandula. After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.”