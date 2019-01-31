Supreme Court asks Subrata Roy to personally appear before it on February 28 in SEBI-Sahara case: The Subrata Roy-led Sahara India Commercial Corporation (SICCL) had raised Rs 19.84 million from investors by way of optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) between 1998 and 2009, in contravention of norms laid down under the SEBI Act and the Companies Act on public issue of securities.

Supreme Court asks Subrata Roy to personally appear before it on February 28 in SEBI-Sahara case: Supreme Court on Thursday asked Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy to personally appear before it on February 28, 2019, for failing to deposit Rs 25,700 crore in the SEBI-Sahara case. Sahara Group had deposited only Rs 15,000 crore. Granting another opportunity to Sahara Group to deposit rest of the money of Rs 9,000 crore approximately with the SEBI Sahara account, the apex court also warned Sahara Group and Subrata Roy that law will take its own course if they fail to deposit the money. A Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices A K Sikri and S K Kaul, was hearing the case.

Between 1998 and 2009, Sahara India Commercial Corporation (SICCL) had raised Rs 19.84 million from investors by way of optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs). The markets regulator said the fundraising was in contravention of norms laid down under the SEBI Act and the Companies Act on the public issue of securities. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had directed the Sahara Group firms and directors and Subrata Roy to pay back Rs 141 billion with 15 per cent annual interest to investors.

