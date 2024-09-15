Second Accused Arrested In The Chandigarh Blast Case

Punjab Police have arrested the second accused in the Chandigarh blast case, an official said on Sunday.

Punjab Police arrested the second accused, Vishal Masih, from Delhi, police said.

On September 11, a suspected small pressure-type blast occurred in Chandigarh’s Sector 10, damaging windows and flower pots in a residential area, according to the police.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, “Within 72 hours of the Chandigarh Grenade blast, the Punjab Police, in coordination with Central Agencies has arrested the second perpetrator of the blast. On September 11, two suspects carried out grenade blast in Sector 10, Chandigarh. Acting swiftly, Punjab Police had nabbed one of the accused, Rohan Masih, on September 13.”

“Following leads generated through various sources, second perpetrator Vishal Masih s/o Sabi Masih, resident of village Raimal near Dhyanpur PS Kotli Surat Mallian, Batala, District Gurdaspur, has been arrested from Delhi,” DGP Punjab Police added in the post.

Further investigations are being conducted to uncover the entire conspiracy, police said.

On September 13, Punjab Police arrested the main accused of the Chandigarh blast case, an official said.

Punjab Police arrested the accused, Rohan Masih, in a joint operation with central agencies, police said.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, “Punjab Police has arrested the main perpetrator of the Chandigarh Grenade Blast case, in a joint operation with Central Agency. The case is solved with the nabbing of Rohan Masih, resident of village Passia, PS Ramdass, Amritsar Rural and identification of the other accused as well.”

Police recovered one 9mm Glock pistol along with ammunition from the accused, police said.

According to Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, the complainant reported seeing two persons near the residence allegedly throwing a grenade at the site.

“The complainant has said that two suspicious people came in an auto and hurled a grenade. The complainant saw them. Teams are searching for them. Some blast has happened; we are investigating the cause of the blast,” she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)