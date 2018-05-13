In a shocker being reported from Assam, the second wife of a man cut his genitals after being constantly ignored. The couple had got married to the lady just six months back. Reports added that the lady was forced to work in field as he hardly visited her second wife. After cutting his genitals with a sharp blade, the woman tried to flee from the scene but was caught by the locals who handed her over to the police.

In a shocking incident being reported from Assam, a woman cut his husband’s genitals after being constantly ignored by him. The accused woman is the second wife of the victim. The following incident took place in Dhubri which is almost 285 kms from the state capital Guwahati on Saturday night. Commenting on the matter, investigating police officer said that the man used to stay with his first wife which irked his second wife. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Sofiur Rahman who is said to be in a critical state.

Further disclosing the matter, an investigating police officer said that Rahman got married to Momina Khatun some six months back. The accused that is said to be in 20s was angry as she was forced to work in a field and was also not treated properly by her husband. SP from Dhubri district said, “Khatun told us that Rahman lived with his first wife and visited her rarely. She was upset as she was made to work in the field and not treated well.”

Seeking revenge over being constantly ignored, Momina on Thursday convinced Rahman to spend the night with her on Friday and later cut his genitals with a sharp blade after he was asleep. After committing a crime, the accused fled from the scene leaving her husband in a pool of blood. The neighbours heard the loud cries of the victim and rushed him to a nearby hospital in Guwahati. The doctors looking after the husband said that the victim is in a critical condition following a massive loss of blood.

As per reports, Momina was later caught by the locals and was handed over to the police. The police officer added that the genitals of the man have not been completely severed but he is in a critical state.

