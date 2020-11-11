Thanking the people of Bihar for the victory of NDA in the just-concluded Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the success as the victory of "the mantra of Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas ".

Thanking the people of Bihar for the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the just-concluded Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the success as the victory of “the mantra of Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas “. “If you ask me today about the election results of Bihar, then my answer is clear like the people’s mandate: the mantra of ‘ Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas ‘ has won. The development has won in Bihar. Truth and faith have won in Bihar,” he said, adding that the BJP’s victory is the success of Bihar’s people.

“Bihar’s youth, mothers, sisters, and daughters have won! Bihar’s poor has won, the farmer has won! It is a victory of the aspirations in Bihar. It is a victory of Bihar’s pride,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a massive gathering at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to celebrate the party’s victory. He called Bihar a special state, terming it to be the land of democracy.



“Bihar is the most special state. I will tell my brothers and sisters in Bihar, you have once again proved why Bihar is called the land of democracy. You have proved once again that Biharis are aware,” he said, adding the people of the state, along with the BJP workers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, left no stone unturned to achieve the victory.

The people of India have clearly stated that the only point of debate during elections would be development in the 21st century India. People of India are asking every other party to come to this plank, and showing them that these are the real issues: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/geSnn0MkXJ — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

The secret to winning Bihar elections is 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas'. It is a victory of the development works in Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/ZjpecSPjac — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP National President J.P Nadda waved to the BJP workers who have gathered at BJP headquarters to take part in the celebrations following the victory of NDA in Bihar Elections 2020, in New Delhi on Wednesday. “I congratulate every worker of NDA as well as their families for the success of their dedicated work and contribution in the elections. I want to congratulate BJP President JP Nadda ji for the victory in the polls,” said PM.

“No re-polling and peaceful conduct of voting were the distinctive features of #BiharElections2020. Earlier there used to be news of booth capturing,” the PM told supporters. The NDA won 125 seats in Bihar elections and opposition Mahagathbandhan got 110.

These days, we get headlines such as 'Rise in polling numbers of women' and 'Rise in number of votes given' is a massive change from our past: PM Modi https://t.co/JHSKIUCuyw pic.twitter.com/cb5NPpAuZu — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

