In the wake of Bharat Bandh called for Tuesday, April 10, against reservation system in the country, the authorities have imposed Section 144 in Bhopal. Reports said that around 6000 police officials have been deployed in Bhopal to avoid violence or unexpected incidents. On April 9, the Union Home Ministry has warned all the state governments to strengthen security and be prepared for another Bharat Bandh against the caste-based reservation in jobs and education. Besides Bhopal, the section has been imposed in several other districts of Madhya Pradesh, but Gwalior, Bhind and Morena are considered to be the sensitive areas.

“Section 144 to be imposed in Bhopal tomorrow. Schools will remain open. 6000 police forces will be deployed. Police department to keep a tab on social media, action will be taken against rumour-mongers,” a leading news agency quoted Bhopal commissioner Ajatshatru Shrivastava as saying. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Nainital and district administration has put a complete ban on processions and ‘dharna for tomorrow. The district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against lawbreakers. In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Section 144 has been imposed till April 15 and the Internet services will be suspended at 9am, today. Rajasthan police is also carrying patrols in different parts of Alwar and the security has been tightened.

A call for Bharat Bandh by some groups and organisations had been given to oppose reservations in jobs and education on the basis of caste. Earlier on April 2, many north Indian states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and others had seen violent protests and at least 9 people had lost their lives in the protest. In an advisory, the Ministry has advised all states to take necessary precautionary measures in view of calls on social media for Bharat Bandh by some groups on April 10.

