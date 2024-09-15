Home
Section 163 Enforced In Lucknow Amid Festivals and Protests

Section 163, previously recognized as Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), prohibits public gatherings and potential unrest in designated areas.

Section 163 Enforced In Lucknow Amid Festivals and Protests

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, will see the enforcement of Section 163 from September 15 to November 13, coinciding with several significant festivals and potential political demonstrations. This decision follows the upcoming Barawafat, Eid-e-Milad, Vishwakarma Puja, Anant Chaturdashi, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Sharadiya Navratri, and other festive events. The enforcement of Section 163 aims to maintain law and order during these occasions.

In addition to the festivals, various political parties and organizations are expected to hold protests, which has further prompted the authorities to implement precautionary measures.

Section 163, previously recognized as Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), prohibits public gatherings and potential unrest in designated areas. According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Amit Kumar, the section includes restrictions on drone activities, especially around the Vidhan Bhavan (State Assembly) and within a one-kilometer radius of government buildings. Drone-based video shooting is strictly prohibited in these areas during this period.

Furthermore, carrying sharp-edged or pointed weapons, flammable substances, and other dangerous items will be banned within the city limits to prevent any disturbances during this sensitive period.

Authorities are urging citizens to cooperate with the imposed restrictions to ensure peace and security throughout the upcoming festive season.

 

Anant Chaturdashi Barawafat Eid-e-Milad lucknow Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Section 163 Sharadiya Navratri Vishwakarma Puja

