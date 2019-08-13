Section 375 trailer release: Both Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha are characterising lawyers in the film where Richa Chadha is playing public prosecutor for rape victim whereas Akshaye Khanna is playing the role of a defence lawyer for the rape accused.

Section 375 trailer release: After successfull courtroom drama films like Rustom, Pink and Mulk, another Bollywood film is all set to entertain the audience which will showcase the heat of courtrooms and present the real-life horrors like Rapes and Gangrapes and how they have to fight with the system to get justice. Film Section 375 casts Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha in the lead roles and film will hit the big screens on September 13.

The trailer of the film released today and the audience is already wowed and gripped with the trailer of the film. The trailer gives sneak peek to many intense scenes of the film and the trailer starts with bold questions asked by police which were boldly answered by the rape victim played by Meera Chopra in the film.

Both Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha are characterising lawyers in the film where Richa Chadha is playing public prosecutor for rape victim whereas Akshaye Khanna is playing the role of a defence lawyer for the rape accused.

Here is the trailer:

The trailer shows Richa Chadha taking a stand for the rape victim and tackling the twisted plots set by Akshaye Khanna. Both actors played their role really well and are giving many reasons to wait for the film to release on the big screen.

In the trailer, we can see people protesting against rape-accused and story is clear to the viewers but at last, the story takes a twist when Akshaye Khanna says that it is a case in which law made for protection is used as a weapon.

Directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and SCIPL, Section 375 is based on rape case and focuses on hardships that a rape survivor faced while seeking justice. Meera Chopra is playing the fictional character of Anjali Vasudev Dangle, a junior costume assistant in the film industry. as the trailer depicts that Anjali accuses rape case on film director Ravi Khurana(characterized by Rahul Bhatt), also a fictional character.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App