The Supreme Court will today continue hearing the petitions filed for the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the IPC and protection to LGBTQ's sexual preferences. A newly-constituted bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra is hearing the petitions. There are reports that the Centre might file its response in the Supreme Court today.

The newly constituted five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will continue hearing the petitions against Section 377 of IPC that criminalises homosexuality. Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court was bound to hear four matters including inheritance and the civil rights of people in a homosexual relationship and section 377 of the IPC. However, it later decided that it will ignore the other issues and the government is yet to submit its response into the matter. Section 377 of the IPC criminalises homosexuality and non-penile-vaginal intercourse, even between consenting adults. Decriminalising it will protect the LGBTQ community from public harassment and police action.

Supreme Court hearing on Section 377 LIVE update:

