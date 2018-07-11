While the Supreme Court continues to hear petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, it has thrown up crucial questions before society. The petitioners have challenged the wording in Section 377 that states that “whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature” is liable to punishment, saying that it’s against the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders (LGBT).

While the court will decide the fate of Section 377, the crucial question is if Indian society and its culture has approved of homosexuality in earlier times since some mythological episodes and Vedic literature is against it though there are exceptions as well.

The mention of lesbian sex can be found in Valmiki’s Ramayana, where Hanuman is said to have seen Rakshasa women embracing each other. The birth of King Bhagirath, who is known for having brought the river Ganga from heaven to earth, is another instance of lesbian sex in the Ramayana. It is said that Bhagirath’s father King Dilip had 2 wives and he died without leaving an heir. The queens were blessed by Lord Siva himself to make love to each other to get pregnant. One of the queens got pregnant and gave birth to Bhagirath.

The story of Shikhandi of Mahabharata is known to everyone but what is not known is that she was blessed by Lord Siva with manhood to get his/her wife pregnant, and hence Shikhandi lived the life of a bisexual.

When talking about the ancient Indian literature, Manusmriti can’t be left behind. According to experts, Manusmriti says that if a girl has sex with another girl, or a male indulges in sex with another male, they are liable for punishment.

Kamasutra, the ancient Indian text, talks about oral intercourse in its 9th chapter of Vatsyayana but the book does not endorse homosexuality of any kind.

Ancient Indian literature is full of instances of homosexuality, though the LGBT community has different versions of it.