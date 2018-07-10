The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court will resume hearing on the validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Today, Mukul Rohtagi is appearing for the lead petitioner Navtej Singh Johar and has made a number of arguments. What he said, what the court observed, read here

A 5-judge Supreme Court bench will resume the crucial hearing on a number of petitions seeking decriminalisation of consensual sex between 2 adults of the same gender on July 11. The bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Mishra includes the newly appointed judge Indu Malhotra, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman.

Senior advocate and former attorney general Mukul Rohtagi is appearing for the lead petitioner Navtej Singh Johar. There are 6 substantive writ petitions and multiple intervention application against the Section 377 of IPC.

Here are the major arguments of the day:

Mukul Rohatgi argued that the LGBT community is a minority and want “declaration to protect our rights”. Rohatgi contended that the sexual orientation is not a matter of choice but something to do with genes.

As per reports, Rohtagi argued that gay sex was valid 50 years ago but now it is invalid because the society has changed.

To this Chief Justice Dipak Mishra said that the bench is only examining the correctness of the Supreme Court verdict in 2013 quashing the Delhi High Court verdict on Section 377.

Senior Advocate Arvind Datar said that gay-sex law pre-dates the constitution and hence is not representative of the will of the people, to this, Chief Justice Dipak Mishra replied that if the bench goes by this argument then the entire pre-independence laws are not valid.

The centre is yet to reveal its stand on the issue, while it has so far supported the law, this time it is yet to file its response, which has been sought by the court.

Under Section 377 of the Indian penal code, sex against the order of nature is punishable and draws a fine. While the prosecutions are rare under this section but the reportedly the police uses this section to harass members of the LGBT community.

In July 2009, the Delhi High court decriminalised gay sex between consenting adults but this judgement was repealed by the Supreme court in 2013. The court had asked the parliament to scrape it or change it.

