Following the petitions filed against criminalising homosexuality, the Supreme Court will commence hearing the petitions on revoking Section 377 of the India Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday. A newly-constituted five-judge constitution bench will be hearing the petition filed by 32 individuals, including celebrities, IITians and LGBT activists, reported India Today. The bench will be headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and also consists Justice RF Nariman, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Indu Malhotra.

For now, Section 377, which criminalises carnal inter­course against the order of nature, provides the offenders with life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 10 years.

In 2013, the apex court had quashed Delhi High Court’s 2009 judgment that declared the law unconstitutional. In its judgement, it said that law should be left to the Parliament for amendments or repealing. On the contrary, the Delhi High Court had made several observations that made a strong case for decriminalising homosexuality

In the wake of a petition filed by the Centre to postpone the hearing of petitions, the apex court on Monday refused to delay the hearing. The government requested to four more weeks to file its response in the matter, however, the court refused to the government’s plea. Thus, the court will be going through the petition on July 10.

In a statement, CJI Misra said that the apex court will go ahead with the scheduled hearing and will not adjourn it. The Centre can file whatever it wants during the hearing. The apex court decided to hear the plea against the Section 377 after IIT’s LGBT alumni associate filed it in May. In the past too, petitions to scrap the law was signed by different individuals, including Ashok Rao Kavi of Humsafar Trust and Arif Jaffar.

