A 5-judge Supreme Court bench on Tuesday resumed the hearing on the validity of section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, "Consent is the fulcrum of every relation. One person's enjoyment of rights cannot offend the dignity of others."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday resumed the hearing on petitions seeking scrapping of Section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). A 5-judge Supre Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has been hearing the petitions on the validity of Section 377. Along with CJI, Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra are hearing the matter.

The section 377 of India Penal Code criminalises homosexuality and petitioners are requesting the Supreme Court to scrap it. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had asked petitioners to prove Section 377 is against fundamental rights.

Here are the LIVE updates of Supreme Court Hearing on Section 377:

13:10pm| Its wrong to assume that the LGBTQ community contributes to the spread of diseases: Justice DY Chandrachud.

13:00pm|

"You see, how Alan Turing, the popular English Mathematician and also a computer scientist, committed suicide after he was chemically castrated," observes Justice Nariman in Supreme Court while hearing pleas seeking scrapping of #Section377 of IPC that criminalises homosexuality — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

"We have already expanded the scope of the meaning of sex. You need to respect the natural process of law, If any sex is against the order of nature, it doesn't lead to procreation": Supreme Court Justice Nariman observed in hearing pleas on #section377 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

