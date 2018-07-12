The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the hearing on Section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) till July 17, 2018. A 5-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra has been hearing the petitions. Earlier on Wednesday, the court said that it will restrict itself to debating whether Section 377 is unconstitutional with regard to consensual sex between two adults.

The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the hearing on Section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) till July 17, 2018. A 5-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has been hearing the petitions. Along with CJI, Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra will now hear the matter on July 17, 2018. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had asked petitioners to prove Section 377 is against fundamental rights.

Here are the LIVE updates of Supreme Court hearing on Section 377:

15:15pm| Supreme Court suspends hearing on Section 377 till July 17.

Supreme Court to resume hearing petitions against Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalises homosexual activities, on July 17 (Tuesday). — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2018

13:30pm| The Supreme Court bench has risen for lunch and hearing will resume at 2 pm.

During the days of the East India Company, there were many English who would say let’s go to India as it has a free society. Thus continued till Christianity took the view that it is sinful, says Desai @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) July 12, 2018

12:30pm| A day after the Centre said it would not contest the petitions challenging Section 377, Divan says this is an opportune moment for the court to issue additional declarations apart from striking down the provision, reports Bar & Bench.

