Section 377 hearing LIVE updates: The Supreme Court is most likely to pronounce its verdict on the validity of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A 5-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra had reserved its verdict on Section 377 after hearing a number of petitions. Several observations have been made in the case so far which have given the gay community a ray of hope that the verdict is going to be in their favour.

In the wake of several petitions filed by five high-profile petitioners, the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its verdict on whether homosexuality will remain a crime in India or not. A 5-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra is most likely to give deliver the verdict. Along with CJI Mishra, Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra are most likely to pronounce their verdict on Section 377 after hearing the bunch of petitions challenging the validity of Section 377 in July. Section 377 is a controversial British-era law which criminalises consensual gay sex. Under 1861 law, gay sex is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

The petitioners, Bharatnatyam dancer Navtej Singh Johar, journalist Sunil Mehra, restaurateur Ritu Dalmia, Neemrana hotel chain co-founder Aman Nath and businesswoman Ayesha Kapur, have challenged the Section 377 saying they are living in fear of being finished. The petitioners also claimed that Section 377 violates the fundamental rights. The petition challenging the Section 377 was first heard in the apex court in July. Several observations have been made so far and the gay community is quite positive that the judgement is going to be in their favour only.

Here are the LIVE updates of Supreme Court Hearing on Section 377:

Live Blog

