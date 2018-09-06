While reading out the verdict, the five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI Misra including Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra came out with their remarkable observation in the apex court. Here we have chosen some of the best quotes from the Supreme Court that will make you understand that why scrapping on Section 377 was required for the country

Homosexuality is no longer a crime in India. The 150-year-old archaic British law was scrapped by the Supre Court on Thursday. In a landmark verdict, the apex court decriminalised the gay sex between two consenting adults. The historic judgement was given by a five-judge constitution bench who analysed a clutch of petitions filed by high-profile petitioners to scrap the law. The petitioners, Bharatnatyam dancer Navtej Singh Johar, journalist Sunil Mehra, restaurateur Ritu Dalmia, Neemrana hotel chain co-founder Aman Nath and businesswoman Ayesha Kapur, have challenged the Section 377 saying they are living in fear of being finished.

While reading out the verdict, the five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI Misra including Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra came out with their remarkable observation in the apex court. Here we have chosen some of the best quotes from the Supreme Court that will make you understand that why scrapping on Section 377 was required for the country:

Supreme Court said that sexual orientation of any person is natural. Also, discriminating individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation is a violation of Freedom of Expression. CJI Misra said that the time has finally come when we bid adieu to “ prejudicial perceptions deeply ingrained in social mindset.” He said that the time has come when we should empower the LGBTQ community against discrimination. Reading out her observation in the Supreme Court, Justice Indu Malhotra said that the country needs to apologise for the disgrace they have imposed on the LGBTQ community for the last few years. Justice Chandrachud said that a state cannot decide the boundaries between what is allowed or not. He further said that Section 377 was based on deep-rooted gender stereotypes that persecute people. Justice DY Chandrachud said that treatment of homosexuality as a disorder/ disease has a severe impact on the mental health of such persons. CJI Dipak Misra said criminalising gay sex is irrational and indefensible LGBT community has same rights as of any ordinary citizen. Respect for each other’s rights and others are supreme humanity. CJI Misra said that the LGBTQ community should be allowed to live with dignity. He also said that the community needs the rainbow of hope for sake of the humanity. Justice Chandrachud said that the entire matter is about understanding the equal existence of LGBTQ community as other citizens and we need to realise their constitutional rights. Civilisation has been brutal has been brutal said Justice Chandrachud. Justice Chandrachud said decriminalisation of homosexuality is but the first step.

