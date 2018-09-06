The moment the historical judgement was given by the Supreme Court, it sent the LGBT community across the country into raptures. Not just the LGBT petitioners and activists, a large part of the Indian political sphere appeared buoyant over the verdict and joined in the celebrations.

After months of deliberations, the Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a landmark judgement decriminalising the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While delivering the verdict, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra observed that LGBT (Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender) community has the same rights as any ordinary citizen of the country. The CJI further said that criminalising gay sex is irrational and indefensible.

Here’s how the people across the country reacted to the scrapping of Section 377:

Celebrations in Chennai after Supreme Court in a unanimous decision decriminalised Section 377 and legalised homosexuality.

People in Mumbai celebrate after Supreme Court decriminalised Section 377.

Celebrations in Karnataka’s Bengaluru after Supreme Court legalises homosexuality.

All the lawyers and judges who have worked on this are the people to be interviewed and thanked. I am a nobody, but they are the people to be thanked. It is a massive time to celebrate: Keshav Suri, Executive Director of Lalit Group of hotels & petitioner in Section 377 case.

Celebrations at the Lalit Hotel in Delhi after Supreme Court legalises homosexuality. Keshav Suri, the executive director of Lalit Group of hotels is a prominent LGBT activist.

We have finally got justice. We are finally ‘azaad in azaad Hind’: Ashok Row Kavi, LGBT rights activist and founder of Humsafar Trust

Today’s SC decision is truly historic. It says that the rights which are granted by the Constitution of India are enjoyed by LGBT community as well. It is a day to celebrate. We have won the legal fight, but in society, we still have to gain victory: Ankit Gupta, LGBT activist

I’m pleased to welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to decriminalise consensual acts of adults in private. In this country, we’ve allowed the government to interfere in private lives of people to discriminate against people on basis of sexual orientation, but the SC stood up for equal treatment of citizens: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Welcome today’s landmark ruling by the Supreme Court. Sexual orientation and gender expression form an integral part of an individual’s identity the world over and violence, stigma and discrimination based on these attributes constitute an egregious violation of human rights: United Nations

