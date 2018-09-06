Section 377: The 2009 verdict on Section 377 by the Delhi Court was delivered after an NGO, Naz Foundation, had filed petitions challenging the Section 377 which criminalises gay sex.

The Supreme Court that has been hearing petitions against the Section 377 will be giving its verdict today

Section 377 — the 150-year-old law formed during the British era that prohibits gay sex in the country might face the exit door today. The Supreme Court that has been hearing petitions against the Section 377 will be giving its verdict today. The court will be giving its verdict on the 5 petitions which state that Section 377 violates the basic rights mentioned in the Constitution of India. As per current law, anyone who indulges in same sex will get up to 10 years in prison. Earlier in 2009, the Delhi High Court had said that Section 377 violates the fundamental rights of the people mentioned in the Constitution. While the verdict was welcomed by many, some religious groups had expressed their displeasure over the verdict and later challenged it in the Supreme Court.

After the 2009 verdict was challenged, the Supreme Court overturned the verdict by Delhi Court in 2013 and stated that amending Section 377 is the work of Parliament and judiciary shouldn’t be playing any role in it.

Just three years after the gay sex was re-criminalised, the Chief Justice of India, in 2016, TS Thakur said that the pleas filed by the Naz Foundation in 2001 will be reviewed afresh. He added that the review will be taking place under the supervision of a five-member constitutional bench.

While upholding the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right in 2017, the Supreme Court had termed ‘sexual orientation as an essential component of human identity’.

Coming back to current times, the Supreme Court is again hearing the petitions against Section 377 and is likely to pass its final verdict today. As per NDTV, in one of the hearings, CJI Dipak Misra had said that if two adults are engaging in ‘unnatural sex’, with consent, they will not be committing any offence.

