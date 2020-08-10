Ahead of Independence day, security checks have been ramped up in Delhi and adjoining areas. Police teams were witnessed checking vehicles and ensuring security at India gate and Connaught Place in Delhi.

Delhi Police on Monday checked vehicles of commuters as security has been tightened in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day. Today. in Delhi and adjoining areas, Delhi Police halted vehicles as part of increased security parameters ahead of the Independence Day.

The police teams were sen checking vehicles at India Gate and Connaught Place. Security forces are conducting vehicular check in all the parts of Delhi-NCR. On Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces (Tri-Service) Band gave a musical performance at North Block during the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day.

The 74th Independence Day celebration will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, as per the Defence Ministry. In Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi military and police bands will also perform on August 12. Most of the vehicles are being checked by the Security forces in Delhi and adjacent areas.

The Defence Ministry in a press release said that these performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives.

Military and Police Bands will also perform in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12. The final performance of the series will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran, it stated.

