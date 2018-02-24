Commander-in-Chief of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) Sohan D Shira has been reportedly neutralised by the security forces. A joint operation was carried out by the Garo Hills Police and Meghalaya's Special Force-10 commandos. Sohan was neutralised around 11:50AM following the special inputs about and his cadre. Chief Minister of the Meghalaya Mukul Sangma congratulated security forces on the major achievement saying that he wholeheartedly congratulate the fearless women and men of the Meghalaya Police organisation that has led an untiring effort and commitment to eliminate enemies of the state like Sohan D Shira.

Sohan D Shira, the Commander-in-Chief of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) has been reportedly shot dead in an encounter with the police in Dobu, Sadugre in East Garo Hills. Garo Hills Police and Meghalaya’s Special Force-10 commandos carried out the operation and eliminated Sohan around 11:50AM at Dobu A’chakpek. GNLA was formed in 2009 and banned in 2011 after a series of blasts and militant activities in Meghalaya. GNLA was set up by a police officer Pakchara R. Sangma. The purpose was to fight for a ‘sovereign Garoland’ in western areas of Meghalaya and it ended up in turning into a terror outfit with many instances of killing, abduction, extortion, bomb blasts and assault on security forces.

Chief Minister of the Meghalaya Mukul Sangma congratulated security forces on the major achievement and tweeted, “I wholeheartedly congratulate the fearless women and men of the Meghalaya Police organisation that has led an untiring effort and commitment to eliminate enemies of the state like Sohan D Shira. Security forces held counter-insurgency operation following a tip of about the presence of Sohan and his associates in the area. High set up of security was incorporated in the state after NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma and three others were killed in an IED blasted by suspected GNLA members on February 18.

Going by the police statements, the GNLA militants had started using children’s as a shield to protect themselves from the ongoing operations being carried out by the security forces in Garo Hills Districts. In January 2016 SP south Garo Hills Anand Mishra, in this regard had said, “with pressure mounting on the GNLA militants, whose strength is dwindling, the use of children by the militants has been reported from parts of South Garo Hills.” Police have reports from many villages that the militants had taken away many children. According to the sources militants are using children also to get information about the movement of security forces.

