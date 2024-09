An encounter has broken out in the Tapper area of Baramulla district, with local police and the 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) actively involved

An encounter has broken out in the Tapper area of Baramulla district, with local police and the 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) actively involved in the operation. According to initial reports, two to three militants are believed to be cornered by security forces.

As of now, official confirmation is still pending, and further details are expected as the situation unfolds. Authorities are closely monitoring the operation, and more updates will follow.