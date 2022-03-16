In the early hours of Wednesday, security personnel and militants engaged in combat in Srinagar's Nowgam neighbourhood.

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were shot in an encounter in Srinagar’s Nowgam region on Wednesday, according to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar. In the early hours of Wednesday, security personnel and militants engaged in combat in Srinagar’s Nowgam neighbourhood. The terrorists were engaged in the death of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch.

The terrorists were involved in the killing of Khanmoh’s Srinagar. The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 more #terrorists killed (Total 03). #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat was shot by terrorists last Wednesday in the Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar and died as a result of his injuries.