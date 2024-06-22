Security Forces Seize Arms Cache in Churachandpur, Manipur

Security forces in Manipur recently busted and recovered a substantial cache of arms in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. The intensive search operations that were carried out in both the hill regions as well as the valley regions of the state also ensured that the essential goods were safely transported.

The operation that was particularly carried out in the villages of S. Lonphai and Langching Manbi explicate the various weapons that were seized. The said arsenal includes 9mm carbine machine gun fully equipped with Magazine, two pieces of twelve Bore SBBL guns, two pieces of Improvised Mortar with Seven pieces live rounds of ammunition.

Besides successful operations by the police to acquire illegal weapons, security measures have also been increased on the key highways that are NH-37 and NH-2. These routes are extremely crucial, particularly, for the transport of essential goods. Security forces have also facilitated the movement of 93 and 281 vehicles, respectively, along these roads. To ensure the safety of these convoys, several signifivantly strict security measures have been implemented, especially in the areas that are sensitive and are prone to disruptions.

Additionally, in an effort to maintain the law and order in the state of Manipur, the authorities have established 127 checkpoints throughout the state that are spread over both hill and valley districts. These checkpoints are put in place specifically to monitor and control unlawful activities that have been on a significant rise in the state in the recent past. During these operations, police detained 84 individuals across various districts for violating security protocols.

Also Read: Minor Gang-Raped In UP, 3 Juvenile Detained

Show Full Article