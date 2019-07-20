The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asked the Agra district administration to tighten security outside the Taj Mahal after Shiv Sena threatened to perform puja at the historical monuments. Agra Shiv Sena president Veenu Lavania challenged the police and local administration to stop him and his aides from offering aarti.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has requested the Agra district administration to beef up security outside the Taj Mahal after Shiv Sena threatened of performing the aarti at the monument on each Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

ASI wrote a letter regarding the issue to the administration, where they stated that according to the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, any kind of religious practice and beginning of any new tradition in the protected monument is against the rules of the act.

Agra Shiv Sena president Veenu Lavania on July 17 challenged the police and the district administration to stop him and his supporters from conducting aarti at the Taj Mahal. Lavania said Taj Mahal is Tejo Mahalaya, a temple of Lord Shiva, not a mausoleum. He also claimed that he and will offer aarti at Tejo Mahalaya on every Monday of Shravan.

The superintending archeologist of ASI (Agra circle) Vasant Swarankar said, no puja or aarti has ever been performed at the historical monument. He said that they have asked the district authorities to have proper arrangements of security outside the Taj Mahal.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) city K P Singh said that there will be a strict arrangement of security as per ASI’s request so that no one can disturb law and order situation in the city.

