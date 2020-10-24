Bhartiya Janata Party leaders have called for action against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for making "seditious remarks." Mehbooba Mufti had said that she will only raise the Indian flag after the J&K flag is brought back.

After People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said she will raise the Indian tricolour when the “flag of Jammu and Kashmir” is brought back, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that “the so-called politicians of Kashmir sometimes tend to be more dangerous than apparently identified separatists.” BJP has even called for the arrest of Mehbooba Mufti for these “seditious remarks.”

“Mehbooba Mufti claims to be a mainstream politician but she has reservations in carrying the tricolour. We have maintained for last several years that Kashmir’s so-called politicians sometimes tend to be more dangerous than apparently identified separatists,” the Union Minister told ANI.

Singh added: “They have cultivated the art and craft of swearing by Mother India saying ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ when in power. Once they are out of power they start swearing by Pakistan and questioning the integration of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Also read: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder lashes out at centre says, “Won’t let BJP disturb peaceful atmosphere of Punjab”

Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate 3 projects including Kisan Suryodaya Yojana in Gujarat today

Singh said that abrogation of Article 370 happened with the resolution passed by Parliament of India and the prerogative of retaining or not retaining it lies with Parliament and President, not with Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir Valley alone.

Earlier in the day, Mufti lashed out at the Centre for abrogating Article 370 and said that she will raise the Indian tricolour when the “flag of Jammu and Kashmir” is brought back.

“My flag is this (points to the flag of J&K kept on the table in front of her). When this flag comes back, we will raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won’t raise any other flag…This flag forged our relationship with that flag. Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir’s flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too,” she said.

Also read: Data protection bill: Amazon denies to appear before Parliament Committee