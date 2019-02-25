The Bhojpuri item queen Seema Singh had shared a sexy photo with Pawan Singh last month wishing him a happy birthday. In the photo, the actress is seen donning in sexy red attire, posing with the Bhojpuri megastar Pawan Singh with a jocund smile on her face. The actress in her post wished for Singh that god may bestow upon him his blessings.

The Bhojpuri diva Seema Singh previously took to her Instagram account and shared a sexy photo of her while posing for the camera along with Pawan Singh, wishing him a happy birthday. Seema is seen in the photo dressed in sexy red ensemble while Pawan Singh is donning in casual red tee and checkered shirt opened in front. The power couple has done several movies together making their way into the hearts of the audience. The actress has been given a sobriquet item queen of the Bhojpuri industry for appearing in more that 500 Bhojpuri movies and videos.

The Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh who has made his mark in the Bhojpuri industry with his acting and singing talent made his singing debut with his album Odhaniya Wali in 1997 followed by Kaanch Kasaili in 2005. In 2008 the singer cum actor released an album Lollypop Lagelu which is a superhit and is widely played in all wedding ceremonies. Pawan made his debut in acting with lead role in 2007 film Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam. He was awarded Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in 2016.

