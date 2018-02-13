Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is still waiting for a green signal of a party advertisement so that it can be aired. The advertisement is stuck due to the phrase used in the advertisement saying "seen and unseen forces." The advertisement has been made to mark the 3rd anniversary of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.

A TV commercial of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is still waiting to be cleared so that it can be aired on television screens. The reason why the advertisement, which will talk about the AAP government to mark its 3rd anniversary, is stuck over a phrase that says “seen and unseen forces”. According to reports, people responsible for clearing the advertisement are confused to take a call that which department will clear the ad that has a phrase talking about supernatural forces.

Reacting over this bizarre reason, the Aam Aadmi Party has reportedly said that it cannot believe this. The advertisement of the AAP government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be seen talking about his government’s achievements, the work done by its regime in its so far 3 years of being in power in the various sector including health, education. As per reports, the Chief Minister may also talk about problems faced by his government since 2015, the year it came to power in Delhi.

According to a leading daily, speaking on the issue, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that when one walks on the path of truth and honesty, all seen and unseen forces of the universe helps you. Attempting to resolve the issue, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already conducted meetings with Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and other senior officers so that a solution can be chalked out.

As per sources, departments have reportedly refused to clear the advertisment while mentioning Supreme Court guidelines. The officials have to say that it was unclear about which department would clear the line on divine powers. Speaking on the issue, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his displeasure over the attitude of the officers and said that Supreme Court guidelines were being misused.