Sembcorp to Export Green Ammonia from India to Japanese Companies

Singapore-based Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte Ltd announced on Thursday that it has inked an agreement with two Japanese firms for the supply of green ammonia from its 200,000-metric tonne capacity plant in India.

According to Sembcorp, the land for the facility in India has been secured, and work towards a front-end engineering design award for the project is underway following the completion of a feasibility study.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte Ltd has signed a Heads of Terms (HoT) with buyers Sojitz Corporation and Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc of Japan, paving the way for finalizing a definitive green ammonia offtake agreement.

As the lead developer and operator of the project, Sembcorp will utilize renewable energy to produce an initial 200,000 metric tonnes per annum of green ammonia from the Indian plant, the company stated.

The HoT was presented at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum in the presence of dignitaries such as Ken Saito, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan; Tan See Leng, Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore; and Sunil Barthwal, Commerce Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

This project brings together three IPEF members — Japan, Singapore, and India — in a cross-border collaboration aimed at accelerating the development of a low-carbon supply chain and advancing the region’s transition to a clean economy.

It also underscores Sembcorp’s commitment to drive energy transition while leveraging its expertise and proven track record in India, where it currently boasts a gross renewables portfolio of 4.7GW.

The consortium, comprising the three companies, had signed an agreement in December 2023 to explore supplying Japan with green ammonia produced in India.

The two-day IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum meet commenced in Singapore on Wednesday, gathering 14 members including India and the US.

