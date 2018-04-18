The forensic reports have ruled out the allegation of semen present on victims clothes in semen balloons case. The woman's clothes were sent for the forensic exam and it resulted against student’s allegation. Almost two months later, the examination ruled out that the balloons contained semen, says reports.

In the latest update to the semen balloon case, the victim submitted her clothes to the investigating agencies for the forensic tests and reports have exposed the truth. The forensic reports have ruled out the allegation of semen present on victims clothes. A few days before Holi (March 2) a student lodged a complaint at Greater Kailash police station saying that some unidentified person has thrown semen filled balloon on her. The complainant is a student of lady Shree Ram College that demanded a probe in the case.

A huge outrage and protest also took place against the hooliganism. The woman’s clothes were sent for the forensic exam. Almost two months later, the examination ruled out that the balloons contained semen, they said. Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South said, “The case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal code (IPC). The balloons which were filled with some sort of a coloured substance mixed with water were thrown without permission which was also a violation of the order under section 144 of the CrPc.”

“The balloons that were thrown at us had some kind of gooey material coming out of them. When we looked at the position from where the balloons were thrown, I saw a girl standing there…We need to change the mindset of people who say that throwing balloons at someone is merely a mark of celebrating Holi. It is very inappropriate.”

ALSO READ: Kathua case: Madhya Pradesh BJP chief quits after linking child’s rape to Pakistan

“It dried white on my black leggings, and the foreign smell clearly indicated that it wasn’t water. Of course, at that point in time, I didn’t guess what it really was. Not even close to what it really was. You see, nobody had thrown semen at me before yesterday,” an LSR student had written in an Instagram post.



ALSO READ: Fed up of wife’s addiction to Facebook, Whatsapp, Gurugram man strangles her to death

ALSO READ: Supreme Court admits Aadhaar data leak can influence election results

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App