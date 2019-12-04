Semi-burnt body of woman found in Warisnagar area in Bihar's Samastipur district: The cops recovered the body from a tobacco firm at Kukudha village in Buxar district and sent it for autopsy.

Semi-burnt body of woman found in Warisnagar area in Bihar’s Samastipur district: The Bihar Police on Wednesday morning seized a semi-burnt body of a woman at Warisnagar area in the state’s Samastipur district. The police suspect the woman was first gang-raped and when she protested one of the assailants shot her dead and to destroy the evidence the criminals also set her body on fire. The cops recovered the body from a tobacco firm at Kukudha village in Buxar district and sent it for autopsy. The victim was shot in the head from point-blank range, reports said. The police also seized blank cartridges from the crime scene. The cops couldn’t ascertain the identity of the victim and if she was a minor as her body was charred beyond recognition. The body of the woman, who was killed on Tuesday (December 3) night, was seized from Itarhi police limits in Buxar district, Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said.

The incident has created panic in the entire state as another girl was allegedly raped, shot dead and her semi-burnt body was recovered from a deserted field at Kukudha village in Bihar’s Buxar district on Tuesday. Kukudha village is 100 km away from Bihar’s capital Patna. In another incident on November 29, Section 144 clamped and internet services were suspended in Kaimur after a massive protest erupted over a minor’s gangrape in Bihar. Reports said Bihar Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday lost his cool for allegedly shouting at the Bihar protesters.

The two heinous crimes took place in Bihar barely 7 days after two truck drivers and their two helpers gang-raped and murdered a 27-year-old veterinary doctor from Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday, November 27, 2019.

