Sena vs Sena Dussehra Rally in Mumbai: A Political Showdown Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Uddhav Thackeray’s faction will convene at the iconic Shivaji Park, a historic venue for Sena supporters since the late 1960s, founded by the party's patriarch, Bal Thackeray. In contrast, Eknath Shinde’s faction will gather at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

On Dussehra, Mumbai’s Sena vs Sena rivarly will take center stage as rival factions will hold rallies today, as Maharashtra prepares for Assembly elections. Traditionally, these rallies are a chance for political leaders to share their messages, and with the Shiv Sena split between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, the rivalry is intense. Both leaders will showcase their support and strategies as they try to win over voters. The rallies will not only highlight their differences but also set the tone for the upcoming elections.

The Rival Rallies

Uddhav Thackeray’s faction will convene at the iconic Shivaji Park, a historic venue for Sena supporters since the late 1960s, founded by the party’s patriarch, Bal Thackeray. In contrast, Eknath Shinde’s faction will gather at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Both rallies promise hours of festivities, with food stalls and speeches from their respective leaders, former Chief Minister Thackeray and current Chief Minister Shinde.

Recent heavy rains in the city have left the grounds muddy, but leaders from both factions, including Sanjay Raut from Thackeray’s camp, are optimistic that it won’t disrupt the events.

In the lead-up to the rallies, both factions have released ‘teasers’. The Shinde faction’s promotional material features a tiger, symbolizing the Sena, tied to the Congress party, a metaphor for their breakaway claim to the legacy of Bal Thackeray. Meanwhile, Thackeray’s faction focuses on themes of loyalty and pride, targeting the MLAs who defected to Shinde’s side during the internal party battle.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Thackeray’s Sena, the Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is competing against the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Shinde’s Sena and the BJP. The stakes are high, especially following the Congress party’s recent defeats in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

Both alliances are eyeing to regain power in Maharashtra, with the MVA leveraging its strong performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where it secured 30 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. However, the recent poor showings by the Congress may have undermined this confidence, leading to internal tensions and criticism within the alliance.

The Showdown Ahead

The rivalry between Thackeray’s and Shinde’s factions not only highlights their struggle for the legacy of Bal Thackeray but also reflects broader tensions within Maharashtra’s political landscape. Uddhav’s camp has appealed to emotions, urging voters to uphold Maharashtra’s traditions, while Shinde’s faction seeks to reinforce its Hindutva credentials.

As both rallies commence at 5 PM, the interactions between the factions promise to be heated. Sanjay Raut has mockingly suggested that Shinde’s faction should relocate their rally to Ahmedabad, while Shinde’s supporters have countered by accusing Thackeray’s camp of abandoning their Hindutva roots by allying with Congress.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Veteran Actor Sayaji Shinde Joins Ajit Pawar Led NCP