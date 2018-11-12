Reports add that this is not the first time that Arvind Kathpalia has failed the breath analyzer test. Earlier, Kathpalia was grounded for three months in 2017 after alcohol was found in his bloodstream. Apart from Arvind Kathpalia incident, another Air India flight to Bangkok was asked to return after it was found that the co-pilot of the flight had missed his breath analyzer test.

The problems for the government-owned airline, Air India, just doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Captain Arvind Kathpalia who is the director of operations at AirIndia has reportedly failed his mandatory breathalyzer test. During the test, it was also revealed that he had a high amount of alcohol count in his blood which is totally unacceptable by the authorities. Reports suggest that the following test took place just a few moments before Arvind Kathpalia was scheduled to take control of AI-111 between New Delhi and London. The Air India pilot was to take command of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Soon after the reports surfaced, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a probe into the matter.

As per reports, Arvind Kathpalia was to command an Air India flight on November 11 at 2:45 pm. Further disclosing the matter, Kathpalia told NDTV that after giving the test he was sitting for a pre-flight briefing. A few minutes later, the doctor who had conducted the test approached Arvind and said that his test was positive. When Arvind questioned her that why was he not told about this earlier, the doctor said that there was some glitch with the machine as it was taking time to register.

Following this, Captain Arvind Kathpalia went to a private agency and got his blood tested, the results of which are awaited. After being tested positive, the DGCA directives ban Arvind Kathpalia for 3 years from flying commercial flights. As per the rules of the aircraft, the crew members are prohibited from consuming alcohol 12 hours prior to the flight. The airline further mandates them to undergo alcohol test before and after every flight.

Reports add that this is not the first time that Arvind Kathpalia has failed the breath analyzer test. Earlier, Kathpalia was grounded for three months in 2017 after alcohol was found in his bloodstream. Apart from Arvind Kathpalia incident, another Air India flight to Bangkok was asked to return after it was found that the co-pilot of the flight had missed his breath analyzer test. Commenting on the matter, a senior executive told NDTV that a pilot is assumed to be under the influence of alcohol if he forgets to under the test. As per reports, the co-pilot is grounded for 3 months.

