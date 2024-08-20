Senior CBI Officers Entrusted with High-Profile Kolkata Doctor’s Rape and Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assigned two of its most seasoned female officers to lead the investigation into the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. This case, which has shocked the nation and sparked widespread protests among the medical community, is now under the scrutiny of officers with an impressive track record in handling high-profile cases.

Senior CBI Officers Entrusted

The CBI team is being spearheaded by Additional Director Sampat Meena, a highly respected officer who has previously overseen the investigations into some of the most disturbing cases in recent years. Among these were the 2020 Hathras rape-murder case and the 2017 Unnao rape case, both of which received national attention due to their tragic and controversial nature. Meena, who joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1994 from the Jharkhand cadre, brings decades of experience to this investigation. She now leads a 25-member team dedicated to uncovering the truth behind the brutal attack on the 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On the ground, the investigation is being conducted by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seema Pahuja. ASP Pahuja, whose career is marked by exceptional achievements, has been recognized with the gold medal twice for her investigative work between 2007 and 2018. Despite considering voluntary retirement at one point due to family commitments, her dedication to service was so valued that the then CBI Director personally intervened to ensure she continued her work. Her tenacity and skill in handling complex cases have made her an indispensable part of the CBI’s investigative machinery.

Previous similar cases

ASP Pahuja’s experience includes the successful prosecution of a challenging case in Himachal Pradesh, where a Class 10 student was raped and murdered in 2017. The case, which initially seemed unsolvable, gained notoriety throughout Himachal Pradesh as the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was found dead in a forest in Shimla’s Kotkhai area after being attacked while returning home from school on July 4, 2017. The investigation led to the arrest and conviction of a woodcutter, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2021, bringing a sense of justice to the victim’s family after years of anguish.

The Hathras case, another high-profile investigation led by Meena, involved the gang rape and subsequent death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in 2020. The victim, who was allegedly assaulted by four men from an upper-caste background, succumbed to her injuries in a New Delhi hospital two weeks later. The case drew nationwide outrage, not only due to the brutality of the crime but also because of the Uttar Pradesh administration’s handling of the situation. Accusations that the victim was cremated by the authorities without her family’s consent, and possibly against their wishes, ignited a firestorm of protests and demands for justice.

Similarly, the 2017 Unnao rape case, another investigation under Meena’s watch, was marked by its shocking details and the involvement of powerful individuals. The victim, a young girl, was kidnapped and raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an expelled leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The case gained widespread media attention, especially after it was revealed that the survivor had faced significant pressure and threats to drop the charges against the influential politician.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CBI Receives Approval To Hold Accused Polygraph Test